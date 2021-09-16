Jessica Krehbiel is the newest member of the Spooner Physical Therapy Fountain Hills team.
Krehbiel, an Arizona native, received a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from Arizona State University in 2017, before earning a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Northern Arizona University in 2019.
Krehbiel’s outdoor hobbies include hiking and trail running in desert preserves, paddle boarding and camping. She also likes painting, reading and hanging out with her friends on movie nights and coffee runs.
As an avid runner, Krehbiel has interests in sports medicine and rehabilitation. She also works on general orthopedics, balance training and post-operative rehabilitation.
Krehbiel is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and is certified in IND Dry Needling treatment.
Krehbiel continued to work in outpatient orthopedics after her graduation from NAU and said she is excited to start working in Fountain Hills. She prefers a team approach to patient care and said she is always trying to grow as a caregiver.
Spooner Physical Therapy Fountain Hills is located at 16838 E Palisades Blvd., Suite B-121. The office phone number is 480-837-2595 and learn more at spoonerpt.com.