MCO Realty has announced Erin Young has joined the company as a new real estate sales executive.
According to the announcement from MCO Realty, Young’s background in construction and her professional experience provide a natural segue into her career as a real estate professional.
“Growing up in central Scottsdale, Erin watched the city take shape into the family-friendly paradise it is today,” the announcement continues. “She is a proud member of a construction family, who taught her the value of home ownership and how thoughtful remodeling can unlock a home’s hidden potential.”
Graduating from Northern Arizona University with a degree in dental hygiene, Young returned to the Valley and pursued a 10-year career in healthcare. She said she enjoyed helping others achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle. During these years, she continued her involvement in home purchasing and remodeling, something she called a personal passion.
Eventually, Young decided to combine her love of real estate and assisting others.
“The opportunity to partner with clients in accomplishing their real estate goals provides great satisfaction for me,” Young said. “I enjoy counseling buyers and sellers to help them determine the best solution for themselves and their family.”
Young said she is known for her attention to detail, dedication,and local insight. In her leisure time, she loves to spend time outdoors with her family. She is the proud mom of two boys, who she said keep her on her toes. She is also an avid hiker, golfer, skier and soccer mom.
Young can be reached at MCO Realty’s Main Visitor Center at 9617 N. Saguaro Boulevard, 480-837-2500, or call her cell at 602-617-9566 to schedule an appointment.