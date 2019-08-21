Long-time friends Justin Steuber and Danny Fifield are convinced they’ve mastered the art of cleaning out contents of a house and preparing the property for sale.
Their business, Liquiq, LLC, has existed for only three months but they already believe that they have hit upon a valuable strategy.
“Our goal is to expedite the sale of the home while still maximizing returns on personal possessions,” said Fifield.
Friends since sixth grade, he and Steuber played together on school sports teams, roomed together for a while and worked as servers and bartenders at Tonto Verde Country Club.
The inspiration to start the business came when a real estate agent hired Steuber to move furniture out of a house before staging the property for sale.
“Is there really a market for this?” thought Steuber, who began brainstorming and spinning ideas with Fifield.
Every situation is different but basically, the company boxes and stores all contents. Once everything is securely wrapped and packed for the move, they clear out the estate and provide the owner with an itemized report of all items taken to an offsite warehouse where the belongings will be cleaned, if necessary, and priced.
If the owner doesn’t want certain items, they will sell them through liquidation sites. Trash and outdated items will be disposed of or donated to charities, churches or foster homes.
They will deep clean carpets and wash windows to ready the house for prospective buyers.
The main objective is to make the lives of the homeowner easier and hassle-free. Their customer service experience provided a basis for being flexible and responsive to clients’ requests.
In their third month of operating the business, Fifield said “I think we’re kind of onto something.”
They can be contacted at 480-528-6606.