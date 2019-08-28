Economic development will be the theme for the next Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Golf Club at Eagle Mountain.
James Smith, new town economic director, will provide an update on town activities.
Dan Kovacevic, regional vice president for Whitestone REIT, owners of the Basha's Center, will discuss his company’s approach to recruiting business, retaining existing tenants and the potential for new shops.
The breakfast is open to the public. Registration is required. Price is $10 for Chamber members who register before Sept. 15 and increases to $20 thereafter. Non-members are charged $20.
Call the chamber at 480-837-1654 to register.