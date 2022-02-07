AED Project Director Jessamyn Clark presented a new Cardiac Science automatic external defibrillator unit to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce last week.
The AED Project is a member organization of the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association /I love Fountain Hills. The Chamber was selected to receive the AED based on their location, the high volume of tourists and community members through their visitor center and the fact that the Chamber is now an active event space within the community.
“On behalf of the board and staff for the Chamber, I am so appreciative of the FHCCA for selecting our nonprofit to receive this very generous and community-minded donation,” said Chamber CEO and President Betsy LaVoie.
The Fountain Hills Chamber is one of several businesses in town with an AED on site. Clark stated that the AED Project is compiling a list of the businesses in town with AED units that are publicly accessible in an effort to help bring awareness to the community of the locations of the life-saving devices. If a business has an AED on site and would like to be added to the list, email Clark at AEDProjectFH@gmail.com.