Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has announced its agents recently represented both sides of the all-time record price sale in Fountain Hills.
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty team Pellegrini & DeGeorge Partners (Susan Pellegrini, Karen DeGeorge and Tony Pellegrini) represented the sellers while agent Dave Pattison represented the buyer in the $5.5 million dollar sale of “Ahmer’s Nest,” located at 13950 Bighorn Parkway in Fountain Hills.
“We worked hard to sell this one-of-a-kind property,” said Susan Pellegrini. “It shows Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty and our team of brokers are the dominant force in the attractive Fountain Hills submarket.”
According to the announcement from Russ Lyon Sotheby International Realty, the Fountain Hills office is number one in the submarket for sales volume year-to-date with 13.8 percent of the luxury market (sales of $800,000 and above). The Fountain Hills office is also number one in the submarket year-over-year with 15.8 percent of luxury sales.
As for the home at the heart of this record-setting sale, the 10,480-square-foot residence has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
“The contemporary gem sits on top of its mountain in Fountain Hills with incredible views and imported finishes,” Karen DeGeorge explained.
Tony Pellegrini said he worked closely with the owner, learning the intricacies of the property.
“I have never seen so much attention to detail poured into the design of a property, especially when paired with a one-of-a-kind hilltop parcel,” he added.
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Dave Pattison also specializes in luxury listings throughout Arizona.
“This one-of-kind home offered astounding views, a prime Fountain Hills location and the quality the buyers were looking for,” Pattison said.
For more information on Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, visit russlyon.com.