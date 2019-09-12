Auditions for “Man of La Mancha” are set for Sept. 21 and Sept. 24 at Fountain Hills Theater.
The classic musical is inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17-century masterpiece “Don Quixote.” It is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history.
Auditions will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Auditioners will be asked to sing 16 to 32 bars of a song that best shows off their voice and range. An accompanist is provided; no recorded accompaniment will be accepted. Those trying out should dress to dance.
“Man of La Mancha” will play Nov. 8 through 24. The show is directed and choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Robin Peterson.
The role of Don Quixote/Cervantes has been cast. For a list of other cast members, visit fhtaz.org/auditions. Appointments to audition may be made at the website or by calling 480-837-9661, ext. 3.