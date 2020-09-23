A special fundraising concert to benefit Fountain Hills Theater is set for Sunday, Sept. 27.
“A Sondheim at 90 Celebration” gets underway at 6 p.m.
The event celebrates the music of legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim on his 90th birthday.
Guests include six Broadway performers including Sally Wilfert (Sondheim’s “Assassins”), Michael Gillett (“The Frogs”) and cast members of Broadway’s Wicked,” “Newsies,” “A Chorus Line,” “In the Heights,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “On Your Feet” and “Falsettos.”
Joining the Broadway performers are 10 talented singers from the Valley. The show is directed by Fountain Hills Theater’s Executive Director Michael Wallot.
To watch the show live on YouTube, go to bit.ly/fhtsondheim. All proceeds go to Fountain Hills Theater.