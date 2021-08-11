“Say Goodnight, Gracie” opens at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, Aug. 20.
The season’s opening show, which is an Arizona premier, features the theater’s Artistic Director Peter J. Hill in the role of George Burns. The show runs through Sept. 5.
Burns, whose career spanned years of American entertainment history is now “miraculously alive and kicking” in a tour de force on the local stage.
“Say Goodnight, Gracie” invites the audience to spend a heartwarming evening in the uplifting company of the world’s favorite centenarian.
“Say Goodnight, Gracie” was Broadway’s third longest-running solo performance show. It was nominated for a 2003 Tony Award for Best Play and won the 2003-04 National Broadway Theatre Award for Best Play.
George finds himself in limbo between this world and the next, unable to join his beloved wife and partner, Gracie Allen until he gives the command performance of his lifetime for God.
He looks back on his impoverished, plucky youth on the Lower East Side, his tenacious but disastrous career in Vaudeville and the momentous day when he meets the young and talented Irish girl, Grace Ethel Cecile Rosalie Allen.
Their instant chemistry with his flawless timing is a perfect mate to her dizzy delivery. George talks about his courting Gracie, their marriage and their rise to the pinnacles of Vaudeville, movies, radio and television.
When Gracie died, George was forced to start from square one – in life and in his career. He eventually achieved an equal level of success as a solo raconteur and Academy Award-winning actor, portraying characters in “The Sunshine Boys” and the title role in “Oh, God” with John Denver.
“Say Goodnight, Gracie” is directed by Noel Irick. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. Tickets are available through the theater box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
All performances will be at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. This is one of the first indoor productions at the theater since the pandemic closed its doors in March 2020.