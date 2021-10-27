A murder mystery dinner fundraiser is in the works for Fountain Hills Youth Theater.
“The Kringle Wrinkle” will offer two events. The first is Friday, Nov. 5, with the second set for Saturday, Nov. 6. Both dinners start at 5:30 p.m. at DC Bar & Grill at Desert Canyon Golf Club.
Guests will join the accounting firm Dewey, Cheatham and Howe and the staff from Acme Department stores for a holiday office party to celebrate their top client’s rise from the ashes of near bankruptcy to liquidity thanks to the help of businessman Colt Winchester and a mysterious new employee for the store, Chris Kringle.
Private investigator Noel Prima tries to unravel clues to discover who. Killed. Santa?
Participants are invited to the holiday office party and wear their ugly sweaters and enjoy a holiday karaoke sing-along. The ugliest sweater wins a prize.
Tickets are $55 for adults and $35 for students. The price includes the show and a three-course dinner. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible. Proceeds benefit the Fountain Hills Youth Theater theatrical productions, workshops and camps. Tickets are available online at fhtaz.org or through the Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3.
A full-service bar is available, plus a 50/50 raffle, prize raffles, and “Clue Buck$” to help guests bribe suspects for the inside scoop.
“The Kringle Wrinkle; A Murder Mystery Dinner Party Fundraiser!” is an original murder mystery written and directed by Ross Collins and produced by Aimee Avery and Suzanne Tomasello. The show features Iris Lochner, Audrey Alcorn Anthony Alcorn, Sinclair Galakatos, Amelia Tomasello, Allison Avery, Demitra Sedaris, Henry Male and Ross Collins.