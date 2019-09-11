The delightful “Mamma Mia!” enjoyed a fun opening weekend at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, Sept. 6.
The show continues through Sept. 22. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. The sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s request to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they visited 20 years ago.
The storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels the tale of love, laughter and friendship.
Tickets are still available for the remaining performances. Adult tickets are $35, while student and youth tickets are $15. There is a senior discount of $5 off on each Thursday performance.
Tickets may be purchased online at fhtaz.org, by calling the box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or stop by the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. and one-hour prior to each performance.