After pulling the “Broadway Jukebox” from the Fountain Hills Theater stage, it was decided the production could be held at Fountain Hills Theater’s “Drive-In Theater.”
The show will be on the outdoor stage from Friday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 10. Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday. The drive-in is the theater’s parking lot. Tickets, which are $45 per automobile, are limited.
The original plan was to have “Broadway Jukebox” on stage, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, it was decided to pull it from production. After discussing the success of this summer’s drive-in theater shows, it was decided “Broadway Jukebox” would work well in that environment.
No two shows are ever the same. In the half-hour before curtain, the cast mingles with the audience and collects jukebox selections for the evening. The selections are taken backstage where choices are tallied and the most requested songs are compiled.
“Broadway Jukebox” has had several successful productions throughout the Valley. Created in 1999 by FHT Artistic Director Peter J. Hills, the show was awarded Best Production by AriZoni Awards.
Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. For more information and tickets, call 480-837-9661, ext. 3.