The newest in live theater entertainment is happening in Fountain Hills Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 28, 29 and 30.
Broadway Drive-In Theater is a way to gradually reopen Fountain Hills Theater in the community after having been dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gates open each night at 7:30 p.m., and shows start at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per vehicle (no per person charge) plus a $3 handling fee. Only 30 spots per performance are available for this fun, entertaining and completely contactless experience.
In keeping with social distancing protocol, tickets are available only by advance purchase by phone, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Patrons will be asked to show their receipt on their phone or via a print-out through the window of their vehicle at the parking lot entrance. Patrons may bring their own food/drinks.