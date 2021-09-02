Auditions for “Disenchanted” at Fountain Hills Theater are set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12.
Tryouts will be held at Fountain Hills Theater at 10 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. If callbacks are needed, auditioners will return Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. To register, call 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or go to fhtaz.org/auditions.
“Disenchanted” is a spoof on princesses. Snow White and her posse of disenchanted royals don’t need poisoned apples or glass slippers. This hilarious musical, not-for-the kiddies show, reveals what really happened “ever after.”
Directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Robin Peterson and choreographed by Noel Irick, “Disenchanted” will play Nov. 5-21.
Auditions are for Snow White, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Princess Badroulbadour from Aladdin and The Princess who Kissed the Frog.