With raindrops falling on our heads, the run “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story” has been extended by Producer Copperstate Productions.
The show is being staged on Fountain Hills Theater’s outdoor stage. Last weekend, the show opener, was rained out. There was a possibility for rain Friday, Jan. 29. Artistic Director Peter J. Hill was looking into extending the show farther out if possible.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for children 17 and younger. Tickets are available through the theater box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org.
“Buddy” is the story of Buddy Holly’s rise to stardom and his untimely death in a plane crash after a concert in Iowa.
The show features such timeless hits as “Peggy Sue,” “Not Fade Away,” “True Love’s Way,” “Everyday” and “Raining in My Heart.”
The Fountain Hills Outdoor Theater is comfortable, convenient and safe. The theater features 15 heated “stations” seating up to six patrons per station. Each station is reserved for a single party and no party will be seated with other patrons.
Each station is eight feet from any other station and provided with a large patio space heater for comfort on chilly nights. Masks are required for all attendees and staff.
Patrons also may request one of eight stage-viewable parking spots, which allow them to remain in their cars or sit outside their cars and tailgate.
Fountain Hills Theater’s Outdoor Theater is provided and sponsored by Kern Entertainment.
Copperstate Productions and Fountain Hills Theater are committed to the safety of patrons, staff and actors. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facility.