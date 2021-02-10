When the popular series Munch and Music resumes, it will have a different look. It might even have a new name.
When Allen Fossenkemper decided to retire as producer of the annual concert series, he wasn’t sure when programs could resume. Held at the Community Center, shows have been put on pause due to the pandemic. Fossenkemper wasn’t even sure the series would return.
Until he met Tiffany McVeety.
Fossenkemper was featured in a story in The Times. McVeety, a recent transplant to the community from Seattle, saw the story. She said she had been looking for a way to get more involved in the community and emailed Fossenkemper.
They met, and Fossenkemper knew he had his replacement.
“She brings with her years of experience in management, she is high energy and full of ideas,” he wrote The Times. “She even plans to expand the program.”
McVeety had told Fossenkemper if he had other applicants, she would bring them on as advisors so there would be plenty of input from all interested parties.
She said she has a three-year plan, with the new season scheduled for some time in 2021-22.
“I don’t have exact timing, but I have a three year outline,” she told The Times. “The program will continue to be music-focused with an effort to continue the work Allen had started.”
She plans to expand offerings to storytelling events, “edu-tainment” events and more. She said she also plans to continue Fossenkemper’s efforts to give back to the schools and other local organizations.
She has been contacting possible corporate sponsors to help defray costs, and may hold events at outside venues as well as at the Community Center, where programs have been held in the past.
“I am really looking forward to bringing the program back to Fountain Hills,” McVeety said. “Even though Munch and Music was stopped because of the coronavirus, we will make it as great as it has always been.”
Munch and Music is a partnership between the Town of Fountain Hills and Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association. McVeety has been appointed to FHCCA’s board and will have other responsibilities in addition to the Munch and Music program.
McVeety is founder of Girandola Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charitable nonprofit education and workplace development organization. More information about her foundation is available at girandolafoundation.org.