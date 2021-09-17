Organizers of In-Home Concerts are beginning to work on the new season of programs.
They are seeking new locations for the upcoming season. Similar to salons of Europe in the 18th century, concerts are intimate, small group gatherings with performances by musicians. Typically, there are six concerts scheduled in late winter and early spring.
Events are held on Sundays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Three concerts focus on jazz, while the other three are classical.
The In-Home Concerts committee schedules the musicians, provides light refreshments, brings chairs for seating and does all the set-up and clean-up for the concerts.
Host homes will receive complimentary tickets for future concerts.
Those interested in hosting a concert or for more information, contact Sharon Vandenberg, fountainhillsinhomeconcerts@gmail.com.