Sherlock Holmes, the world’s first and most famous consulting detective, stars at the Golden Age of Radio meeting Thursday, May 6.
The meeting, open to Activity Center members, will start at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
According to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novella, “A Study in Scarlet,” Sherlock Holmes was born in 1887. Over the course of the rest of his life, Doyle added another three novellas and 56 short stories about Holmes and his deductive crime-solving abilities.
In 1930, Holmes debuted on radio in a long-running series originally scripted and directed by Edith Meiser. The first to portray Sherlock Holmes on the air was William Gillette, the famous Broadway actor who created the on-stage persona of Holmes complete with deerstalker cap, inverness cape and meerschaum pipe.
Golden Age of Radio will replay shows that feature Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce as Holmes and Watson, and the BBC productions which starred Sir John
Gielgud and Sir Ralph Richardson in the major roles.
Detective shows are but one category of the many timeless radio programs in the extensive Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library, available to all Activity Center members. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Activity Center membership is required to attend Golden Age of Radio meetings. For more information about joining the Activity Center and to reserve a seat, call 480-816-5200.
Due to the pandemic, attendees must wear masks, and meetings will have limited seating.