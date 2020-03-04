Munch & Music presents the Arizona Trio at tomorrow’s concert, Thursday, March 5.
The Arizona Trio pays tribute to the Kingston Trio, a popular folk group in the 1950s and ‘60s. The Arizona Trio features Dave Woodruff, Gary Kotula and Jeff Harrison, who create a crowd pleasing blend of melody, harmony, rhythm and boundless enthusiasm.
The show starts at noon in the Community Center. It is free and open to the public.
Munch & Music is a program sponsored by Fountain Hills Community and Civic Association (ilovefountainhills.com).