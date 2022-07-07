The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center will host its second speaker in the summer speaker series Thursday, July 14.
Fountain Hills resident and native son Tim Yoder will share a personal history of growing up in this western boomtown he calls home, highlighting stories from his new book, “Magnificent Memories of an Ordinary Man.”
The members-only event begins at 4:30 p.m. in the conference room located between the museum and the library. The presentation is free to members. Non-members are invited to purchase an individual membership for $25 or a family membership for $35 so they may attend the special program.
Born in Phoenix, Yoder moved to Fountain Hills with his family in 1973. He is a retired teacher of U.S. History and German, and a 2016 recipient of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce “Teacher of the Year” award.
Yoder will share his memories of family, schools and education, early sporting and social developments, town culture, work in construction, his teen years and high school adventuring and the Fountain. Yoder is the son of Fountain Hills builder Fred “Tim” Yoder (Ramona P. Yoder) and Phillis Straka, a retired registered nurse.