Now that summer is here in earnest, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has just the thing for the younger crowd.
The Treasure Trove Desert Box contains treasures and treats to engage and entertain youngsters. Each box comes with a variety of books, activities and sweet surprises.
The Desert Box includes a “grow your own” cactus in a Desert Dome Garden and the “Arizona Activity Book, featuring mazes, word finds and coloring pages. Kids can use the Crayon Rocks to color the pictures while munching on Arizona Canyon River Chocolates.
And while playing with an authentic-looking wooden snake, children can use the “Snakes” guide to identify the fascinating creatures found in the desert.
A javelina-shaped cookie cutter with a recipe to create delicious gingerbread cookies also in the box.
The Desert Box contains all seven items in an attractive box. Valued at $35, the box currently is selling for $26.95.
Select a pickup and payment date at the River of Time website, rotmuseum.org. Boxes can be picked up at the museum.
The museum remains closed, however, museum staff is monitoring phone messages. Questions are welcome at 480-837-2662 or by emailing Executive Director Cherie Koss at director@rotmuseum.org.