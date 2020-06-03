As the global pandemic continues, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum continues to lose revenue.
Executive Director Cherie Koss said the future of the organization is at stake. The doors remain closed, but Koss and board members are doing all they can to uphold the mission to engage, entertain, educate and inspire people about the Lower Verde River Valley.
Community members can help in a number of ways, Koss said. They can purchase or renew a membership or they can become a donor.
Memberships entitle people to unlimited free admission to the museum for one calendar year, unlimited free visits to partner museums, 10 percent discounts in the museum shop and partner museum shops, special member discounts to museum events and programs and exclusive invitations to free member only events and exhibit openings.
Partner museums include the Cave Creek Museum, Superstition Mountain Museum in Apache Junction, Rosson House Museum in Phoenix and Rim Country Museum in Payson.
Individual memberships are $25, and family memberships are $35. Even if a current membership hasn’t expired, the renewal now will extend the membership through December 2021.
While the museum remains closed, a virtual tour is available on the website at rotmuseum.org. Additional information also is available on the website.
Museum employees are returning phone calls and email messages during the shutdown. To call the museum, dial 480-837-2612.