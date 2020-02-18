Reservations for the upcoming Lower Verde River Valley hall of Fame dinner are selling out quickly.
Those who have not made reservations are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. The event is set for Wednesday, March 25. Individual tickets are $50; tables for eight are $400.
Visit rotmuseum.org/hall-of-fame-dinner. Online reservations will be accepted for individual tickets or tables of eight. All tickets must be paid in advance, including tables of eight, when making online
Reservations also may be made by calling the museum, 480-837-2612, or stopping by the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum, 12901 N. LaMontana Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Committee chair Barb Hansen said there may be some people who prefer vegetarian meals but have not ordered them.
“If someone has already made their reservation but didn’t indicate if they want a vegetarian meal should contact me,” Hansen said. “We set aside only a few extra, so it’s important to make that information known in advance.”
Call Hansen at 602-376-2548.
The dinner has sold out the last three years, and those who want to attend are encouraged to make their reservations early.
For questions, call the museum, or email director@rotmuseum.org. For questions after the museum is closed, call Hansen.
This year’s inductees from Fountain Hills are Arthur Ammon, Stephenie Bjorkman, Boe James, Merita Kraya, Henry Leger, Dr. Bill Myhr, Bill Pape, Paul Perreault, Jr., Jenny Willogrod and Judi Yates. Those from the Verdes communities are Greg Harvey and Dennis Meyers. Kate Austin is posthumously honored as the inductee from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.