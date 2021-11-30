The deadline to enter the annual Fountain Hills Juried Art Show is Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Artists from Fountain Hills, the Verdes, Goldfield Ranch and Fort McDowell are encouraged to participate in the annual show.
The Juried Art Show is sponsored by Fountain Hills Art League and Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association.
Participants will vie for ribbons and monetary prizes. The entry fee is $30, allowing artists to enter two pieces of art. Applications are online at fountainhillsartleague.com.
Artists will deliver their entries to the Community Center Jan. 6 between 12:30 and 2 p.m. Works will be on display through Jan. 31.
Winners will be announced at a reception Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Community Center. The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Awards are best of show, $100; first, second and honorable mention ribbons for category awards plus monetary awards depending on the number of entries.
For more information on entering the show, visit fountainhillsartleague.com.
Bonnie Schweihs is chairing the show with Carol Ofsthun in charge of entries.