Return to the late years of the Jazz Age and the start of the Swing Era when Swingtime meets Tuesday, May 18.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. in the Activity Center at the Community Center.
While the Roaring ‘20s ended with the stock market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression that followed, the Jazz Age continued into the 1930s and gave birth to another new craze called swing. An off-shoot of jazz, swing became the most popular American music from 1935 through 1946, an 11-year run that is now referred to as the Swing Era.
Among the most famous band leaders of the Swing Era are Duke Ellington, the Dorsey Brothers – Tommy and Jimmy, Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Glenn Miller and Harry James. Swingtime will present a program that covers the years from 1928 to 1935, from the jazz to swing sounds of Duke Ellington, the Dorsey Brothers, and the full-blown Swing of Benny Goodman.
All in attendance are encouraged to contribute their own thoughts and feelings about this period in musical history and to share their own special memories of this special musical moment.
Membership in the Activity Center is required to attend Swingtime meetings. Due to the pandemic, attendees must wear masks and meetings will have limited seating.
For more information and to reserve a seat, contact the Activity Center at 480-816-5200.