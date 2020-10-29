More than 30 photos of the town’s iconic Fountain will be displayed at Fountain Hills Community Center beginning Nov. 3.
The Fountain at 50 photo contest closed Oct. 16, and committee members are preparing for the two-week show.
Only residents of Fountain Hills were eligible to participate in the event, and each photographer could submit one photo. There were four entry categories: Category 1 is for black and white photo of the Fountain; Category 2, color photo of the Fountain; Category 3, color photo of a Fountain Hills special event and the Fountain; Category 4, 18 and under age group using any of the first three categories. No photo manipulation was permitted.
Winners will be announced soon. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category.
Each category of entries will be judged by two professional photographers who have contributed to Arizona Highways magazine. Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each category and a prize will be given for Best of Show.
The Community Center will be open for viewing the exhibit Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center will be closed Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day, and Nov. 13, 14 and 15 for the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts.
Masks and social distancing are required when visiting the Community Center. The number of visitors may be restricted from time to time as the Community Center staff is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all guests.