“Disenchanted” continues at Fountain Hills Theater.
The musical features the world-renowned princesses best know from the Brothers Grimm who have tossed off their tiaras and entered into a story not known by many.
Imagine the stories of Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White without poisoned apples, glass slippers or a dangerous sewing needle.
“Disenchanted” is produced by Leah Klein and directed by Peter J. Hill. Robin Peterson is musical director, Noel Irick choreographs. The show is recommended for ages 14 and older due to adult themes and language.
The show stars Kori Stearns as Snow White; Karissa Anderson Self, Cinderella; Elizabeth Bridgewater, Sleeping Beauty; Michele Richmond, Belle; and Anna Sell, Mulan.
Others starring are Jackie Horn, Little Mermaid; Allyson Igielski, Pocohontas; Danielle Echavarria, Princess Who Kissed the Frog; Leah Klein, Rapunzel; and Anna Sell, Princess Badroulbadour.
“Disenchanted” plays through Nov. 21, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger.
Tickets are available through the box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The show will be on Mainstage Too, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Check the website for current COVID-19 guidelines before purchasing tickets.