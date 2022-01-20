Oil paint artist Chris Demma is the next artist to show and demonstrate her work at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery.
She will be at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Arizona native’s paintings invite the viewer to experience the rugged yet evocative beauty of the Sonoran Desert landscape. Her contemporary Southwestern works are creative expressions of the exotic botanicals, light and atmosphere of this singular place.
Demma, working from personal photos, searches for unique patterns, colors and shapes, then translates her images into intuitive impressions that she shares with the viewer through her oil paintings. She describes her purpose: “My primary passion is inspiring people to partake in the mystery and wonder of the Sonoran Desert.”
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.