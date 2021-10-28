If you’re into beautiful cars, you will want to mark your calendar for the upcoming Ford GT National Meetup Monday, Nov. 1.
The event will be held in Fountain Park and is part of a five-day private conference to be held in Scottsdale.
Resident Peter Volny, who has been responsible for the annual Concours in the Hills, is bringing the Ford GTs to Fountain Hills from 9 to 11 a.m.
“The event provides a rare opportunity to see some 100 Ford GTs from all over the U.S. and Canada,” Volny said. “I love doing this for the town. I love Fountain Hills, and I love cars. These shows give me a chance to do something I truly enjoy.”
The public is invited to the concours show Nov. 1.
Volny also is planning the 2022 Concours in the Hills. That event brings hundreds of exotic cars to the park. Next year’s event is set for Saturday, Feb. 12. More information will be available closer to the show.