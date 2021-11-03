Art on the Avenue is opening today, Nov. 3, for its 13th season, and organizer Judi Yates said she is thrilled to be back on the Avenue every Wednesday until April 13 with artists, vendors, craftsmen and more.
“It thrills me to see how much this event has grown in those 13 years,” Yates said. “My vision was to create an event that would bring foot traffic into the downtown area during the week. Based on feedback I have received from restaurants and retailers on the Avenue, who tell me it is their best day of the week, I feel we have accomplished our goal.”
Shows are each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yates said she enjoys hearing from visitors on how they love bringing their guests to the event and spending their day in the beautiful town of Fountain Hills.
“It is a perfect opportunity to show off our Fountain, our park amenities, retail stores and have lunch at one of our many restaurants,” Yates added. “Art on the Avenue has become a destination spot for many people throughout the Valley. Residents are pleased to have the show at their fingertips for that much-needed unique gift or the must-have piece of art or furniture for their home.
“I will always be committed to helping develop the downtown. I was delighted to be part of the planning committee to help renovate the downtown and now I enjoy showcasing our beautiful downtown.”
Yates said she wanted to thank the Town of Fountain Hills for all the help and support Art on the Avenue has received over the years, especially throughout the pandemic. She said last year was a very difficult time, and the Town helped support artists and businesses by allowing the weekly event to continue.
“I want to also thank the retail stores and restaurants on the Avenue for their support,” Yates said. “Also, a huge thank you to all my artists that have participated in the past years and make this the event it is. A big thank you to my husband, who is always at my side helping me make my dreams come true.”
Yates was recently inducted into the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame for her philanthropic work within the community, including running Art on the Avenue. She said the awards ceremony made for a special evening and thanked her friends who celebrated the honor with her.
Anyone interested in having their artwork on display during the weekly Art on the Avenue should contact yates at judiyates@cox.net.