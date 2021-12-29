Fountain Hills Art League meets Monday, Jan. 3, at the Community Center.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting begins promptly at 6 p.m. Artist and poet Judy Wood will demonstrate her painting techniques. In addition to her paintings, Wood’s poetry has been featured in several publications.
Recently, “Lazy Lizard,” co-written with her husband, David, was featured in the book, “Arizona 100 Years, 100 Poems, 100 Poets.”
Wood has a BFA in painting from ASU, along with a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Phoenix. She also is a volunteer at the i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa.
Her demonstration will be on mixed media. She has prepared a lesson for her session and suggests attendees get ready to get some paint on their hands. Everyone attending will have an original piece to take home.
For more information on the Art League, visit fountainhillsartleague.com.