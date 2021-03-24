Fountain Hills Art League members voted for the “People’s Choice Award” recently.
The vote ended in a tie, with painter Carol Cunningham and sculptor Ryan T. Schmidt taking top honors. Both artists will be eligible in the league’s Artist of the Year competition, to be announced in December.
The All-Member Show opened Feb. 1 and will run through Dec. 31.
Cunningham has been painting and sculpting for more than 30 years. Her oil painting, “Sisters,” was a People’s Choice favorite.
Cunningham’s primary subject is the horse, rendering its spirit and character in clay and bronze. She has expanded her art to include wildlife and has created sculptures that include children. One of her works, “First Love,” can be seen at Fountain Park.
Schmidt is an American artist whose inspiration springs from passion for steel in smooth arcs and curves, with the St. Louis Arch serving as an inspiration. His sculpture, “Resting Dove,” shared the win as a People’s Choice selection.
Schmidt’s early artistic direction from origami and constructs at the early age of five was influenced by his father who has a remodeling and handcrafted playground business.
Some of Schmidt’s notable works can be found at the Arkansas governor’s mansion, TICCA World Trade Center, Taipei and Amway Botanical R&D Center in Wuxi, China. His mission is to share the gift of inspiration through reflection with this passion for stainless steel and the desire to build sculpture that will last for generations.
“Resting Dove” is currently on view at Celebration of Fine Art in Scottsdale through March 29.
There are 19 local artists exhibiting 35 works of art in the All-Member Show. Categories include oil, acrylic, mixed media, photography, sculpture and fiber art. A number of works are available for purchase.
To purchase any of the artwork, contact event co-Chair Pat Reich at patreich@gmail.com.
Artworks may be viewed at fountainhillsartleague.com/2021exhibition/openexhibition.html.