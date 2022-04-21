The Fountain Hills High School track and field team competed with 17 other schools in the Sedona Invitational this past Saturday, April 16. The Falcons host Veritas Prep in a home meet at 4p.m. today, Wednesday, April 20, and the team has the Northeast Valley Championships next Monday, April 25.
Several Falcons set personal bests and met or neared state provisional qualifying standards in Sedona. Junior JP Cahill jumped a provisional 19’10” in the long jump, earning him sixth place and beating his previous best of 19’5.5”.
Cahill along with senior Sebastian Jackson, and juniors Spencer Nelson and Jentezen Behnke, broke 47 seconds for the first time this season (46.98) in the 4x100m relay and took ninth place. The 4x400 relay team of Cahill, juniors Zion Atwood, Tyler Irvine-Violette and Jackson took third place (3:47.04).
Atwood and Behnke had top-10 finishes in individual events. Behnke took ninth in the high jump (5’6”) and Atwood placed 10th in the 300m hurdles (46.92)
Jackson took 14th place in the 100m (12.29), and Nelson finished 33rd (12.76). Nelson also made it to the finals in javelin and placed third (131-09).
Freshman Katherine Hampton placed ninth in javelin (65-10), and sophomore Eliana Bartman finished 11th in discus (72-08).
Sophomore Giada Lombardo cleared seven feet in the pole vault, tying fifth place. According to head coach Kevin Clancy, this was her second consecutive time clearing six feet or more. Lombardo is now six inches away from the provisional qualifying height.
Sophomore Erin Hooley had two more top finishes this weekend and both were new personal bests. She took fifth in the 800m (2:34.93) and third in the 1600m (5:43). Hooley’s previous 800m was 2:38.65, and her best in the 1600m was 5:52.10.
Irvine-Violette placed 11th in the 800 (2:14.40) and took sixth place in the 1600m (5:04.77). Atwood (2:28.87) and sophomore Caleb Lara (2:29.60) finished in 25th and 26th place in the 800m, and Lara (5:35.52) finished 20th in the 1600m.
Today’s home dual meet against Veritas Prep is the second home meet of the season, and second home meet in several years. It will give the Falcons one more chance to race before their final qualifying event.
This Saturday, April 23, the Falcon javelin throwers will compete at the Southwest Javelin Showcase at Seton Catholic High School. The last chance for the Falcons to qualify for the state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, is next Monday’s Northeast Valley Championships.