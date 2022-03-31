The Fountain Hills High School track and field team competed in the NIKE Chandler Rotary Invitational last Friday, March 25. The Falcons had two top-10 finishers, but the Falcons had a good showing overall and many athletes showed improvement.
The biggest jump in personal best came from sophomore Caleb Lara. On March 10, Lara ran the 3200m in 12:30.82, but on Friday, Lara finished 30 seconds faster, with a time of 11:59.09. Junior Tyler Irvine Violette also cut down his 1600m time from 5:13.20 to 4:58.36 in that same timespan.
Sophomore’s Julian Sepulveda (17.31), Elliana Bartman (14.77), and Skye Alker (15.09) ran the 100m, as did freshman Katherine Hampton (15.75). Junior’s Timothy Lamar (24.58), Brandon Despain (30.90), and Rachel Walters (29.83) ran the 200m, as did sophomores Garren Keeler (27.16) and Bartman (31.38).
Junior Zion Atwood (46.52) set a PR by six seconds in the 300m hurdles, and he was followed by fellow junior Gunnar Wise (48.18). Wise had a top 20 finish in the 110m hurdles (19.47), and senior Sebastian Jackson (21.57) finished behind him.
Violette (2:11.19) finished 28th in the 800m, and sophomore Andy Nguyen came later (2:47.73). Sophomore Nathan Eastman ran the 1600m (6:21.26), and William Breen (13:04.36) and Dylan Horsfall (13:19.75) both ran the 3200m. Hooley finished eighth in 3200m with a 12:54.24 time.
Junior Jentezen Behnke took 11th place in the high jump (5-08.00) and is one inch away from the state provisional qualification. Junior JP Cahill took 20th place (5-02.00), and Wise finished further behind (5-00.0). Sophomore Jacelle Bautista (4-00.0) and Hampton (3-10.0) competed in the high jump for the girls.
Cahill finished 11th in long jump and improved his best from 18-5.5 to 19-05.0. Cahill is three inches off of the state provisional qualification. Fellow junior Nicholas Ireton (17-00.0) finished behind Cahill. Bautista (10-08.5) and sophomore Giada Lombardo (8-04.75) did the long jump for the girls. Ireton took eighth place in the triple jump (38-08.0), and sophomore Space Kingpakorn (31-05.0) finished further down.
In field, Bartman improved her discus from 63-9 to 66-07. Lamar (54-05), Horsfall (50-00) and sophomore Tyler Tolis (42-11) competed in discus for the boys. Tolis (21-08.5) and Horsfall (19-00.0) also competed in shot put, as did Bartman (21-01.00) and fellow sophomore Katelyn Smout (17-02.00). Despain (98-08) was the only Falcon to compete in the javelin event.
Today, Wednesday, March 30, the Falcons will host Payson in the Battle of the Beeline after school, and next Wednesday, April 6, the Falcons will travel to Scottsdale to compete in the Notre Dame Prep Mini-Invite.