The Fountain Hills High School track and field team held its second home meet of the season last Wednesday, April 20, and the Falcons celebrated their two seniors with a victory lap afterward.
Senior Sebastian Jackson won the 150m race on senior night. Four other Falcons finished the 150m in the top five, with Jackson followed by juniors Tim Lamar, Ryan Dyhrkopp, Jentezen Behnke and Heath Edwards.
“Sebastian has been instrumental to the team’s success, running fast times and serving a leg on both our 4x100 and 4x400 relays,” head coach Kevin Clancy said. “His positive attitude is infections. He makes those around him better.”
Junior JP beat the new personal record he set in the long jump the weekend before. Cahill has gone from 19’5.5” to 19’10” to 20’3” in his last three attempts.
The boys beat Veritas Prep 35-20 and the girls came close, losing 25-21. Sophomores Eliana Bartman and Skye Alker finished first and second in shot put, both tossing over 21’, and Katelyn Smout set a new personal best in shot put throwing over 18’.
Clancy knew several of his athletes before the track season because he was the assistant coach for both cross country and boys soccer. One soccer player, senior Anthony Kasson, ran his first season of track this year.
“Anthony took the same hard-work mentality that got him so far in soccer, to the track,” Clancy said. “He has put his head down and got better in every event he has tried this year. He will be missed.”
Kasson and Jackson led athletes from both schools in a ceremonial victory lap after the meet ended.
Some Falcons competed in the Javelin Showcase at Seton Catholic High School on Saturday, April 23. Katie Hampton finished second in the freshman division with a toss of 70’6”.
The Falcons competed at the Northeast Valley Championship this past Monday, April 25, after press time. This Saturday, April 30, the Falcons will compete in their last regular season race, the Desert Vista Last Chance. The Falcons need a qualifying time and need to be in the top 24 of their event to compete in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, May 10, at 12:30 p.m.