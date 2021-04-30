The high school tennis squad has wrapped the regular season, with a pair of Falcons set to play in the state tournament.
Representing FHHS in the end-of-season tournament will be Penny Enterline and Andrei Urda. They are set to play this weekend in Glendale and, if they are able to make it through the opening rounds, would continue play early next week.
Before heading off to state, the Falcons had a handful of matches to get through last week to bring the regular season to a close.
The local ladies only had a single match, which they played against Veritas Prep on April 20. The Lady Falcons fell behind by a final score of 8-1, with Christine Quan winning her match by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
Penny Enterline lost a close battle at 6-3, 6-4, with Hope Conner falling behind by a final score of 6-0, 6-0. The Falcons had a duo compete in doubles play, which lost by a score of 8-1.
Over to the other side of the court, the boys squad played two matches last week, including the April 20 match against Veritas Prep and a showdown against Basis Phoenix the following afternoon.
The boys lost to Veritas Prep by a final score of 8-1 and fell behind Basis, 7-0.
“Urda fought hard in his [Veritas] match but did not get any friendly bounces his way and lost his match 6-3, 6-3,” coach Jesse Love explained. “Ayden Nguyen was able to keep his opponent guessing and off-balance to win his match 6-2, 6-3.”
In the number three spot was Caleb Lara, playing a Veritas senior on their senior recognition night and taking them all the way to a tiebreaker set.
“Caleb Lara, a freshman, took a senior the distance and had him sweating it out the entire match,” Love continued. “Very proud of him and his progress this year.”
The regular season ended against Basis, with Urda losing 6-4, 6-1 and Nguyen losing 7-5, 6-1.
“Both matches got away from our boys and we ultimately couldn’t crawl back,” Love said. “We will practice this week in prep for the state tournament on Friday.”