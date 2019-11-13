Two Fountain Hills High School swimmers represented the sophomore swim program this past week at the 2019 State Swim Meet.
Connor Reiff and Grace Clark both competed in two events at the two-day meet on Nov. 7 and 8 at Phoenix Country Day School.
Clark placed 15th overall in Division 3 for the 100 back stroke with a time of 1:08.27. Clark also placed 14th overall in the 100 backstroke clocking a time of 59.45.
Reiff competed in two events, too: the 50 and 100 freestyle. The aquatic Falcon posted a time of 49.89 in the 50 freestyle placing him seventh overall in Division 3. In the 100 freestyle Reiff placed ninth.
Head Coach Patti Schultz was proud of the work her two state swimmers put in and the support their teammates showed.
“It was a great overall meet for the swimmers who had to face going to multiple public pools in Scottsdale the last few weeks to get a practice in due to too cold of water at our home pool in Fountain Hills,” Schultz said. “I want to thank the swimmers and students of FHHS that came out to support Grace and Connor. We have a special community here in FH that supports our athletes.”