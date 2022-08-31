Swim 1.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School swim team starts its fifth season in program history tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 1. The Falcons will face BASIS Phoenix and Paradise Honors at the Melrose Paradise Recreation Club at 5 p.m.

The Falcons lost six seniors to graduation and have a slightly smaller roster this year. The Falcons went down from 18 to 13 swimmers, but they gained four freshmen, a new junior and have an assistant coach for the first time.