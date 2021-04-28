The high school softball squad lost a pair of games last week, both against the team from Bourgade Catholic.
Play continued Tuesday, April 27, with a road game against Camp Verde and the Falcons begin four home games to end the regular season today, April 28, with a 3:30 p.m. match-up versus the squad from Payson. The Lady Falcons will play Camp Verde again on April 30 and begin next week with a May 3 game against Gilbert Christian set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Bourgade Catholic is a big, tough team, and they gave the Falcons plenty of trouble through last week’s pair of games.
On April 20, the Falcons fell behind Bourgade by a final score of 24-8. According to head coach Randy Bragg, the difference in the final score was largely due to errors.
“There is one thing no team can do and that is let a good team have extra at-bats due to fielding error,” Bragg said. “Unfortunately, we did that a lot this game.”
Bragg noted that only three of Bourgade’s runs were earned this outing, with the remainder coming off of mistakes that prevented the Falcon pitching staff from getting much rest.
There were several highlights at the plate for the Falcons, beginning with Kimmy Hoyt going 2-3 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Kalista Johnson went 2-2 with two runs scored while Sydney Loyet went 1-3 with a pair of RBI.
“I do like the fact that our offense always keeps battling and, when you score eight runs, you typically believe you have a chance to win most games,” Bragg added.
A couple of days later and the Falcons were playing Bourgade Catholic once again. Falling behind 13-2 this outing, Bragg said the Lady Falcons played better defensively this game, allowing only one error, but struggled to put the ball in play against one of the better pitchers in the region.
Sophia Buckley went 1-1 while Nicolette Barker went 1-2 with an RBI.