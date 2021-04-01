The high school softball squad dropped two games last week, including a high-scoring contest against Eastmark on March 25 and a more reserved showdown against Benjamin Franklin the following afternoon.
Play continued this past Tuesday, March 30, with a game against Northwest Christian on the road and will resume tomorrow, April 1, with a home game at 3:45 against the same opponent. Next Tuesday, April 6, the Lady Falcons will host Chino Valley at 3:45 p.m.
Eastmark
The FHHS softball squad opened its season with a 23-22 loss to Eastmark on the road March 25.
The Falcons had a standout first inning, going up 11-0 before the Firebirds were able to start stringing together runs to catch up and ever-so-slightly pass the competition.
In such a high-scoring game, it should come as no surprise that a handful of Falcons put up some solid numbers at the plate.
Sydney Loyet went 4-6 with three RBI while Michaela Quintana managed a 4-6 showing with three doubles and five RBI. Giana Barker had three RBI going 3-5 while Mia Duda managed five RBI going 3-6.
For those who question the validity of the score, head coach Randy Bragg provided confirmation.
“Yes, that score is correct,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked more of our team’s offense after having not played a game in over a year but, unfortunately, we were not as clean defensively as we should have been and our pitchers were not up to the usual effectiveness. The loss was particularly tough, as we had jumped out to a sizeable lead but could not hold onto it.”
Benjamin Franklin
The following afternoon found the Falcons on the home field in a competition against Benjamin Franklin that was tight right up until the final inning of play.
Benjamin Franklin jumped ahead of the Falcons by a run in the second, with the local ladies able to level the field with a run of their own in the fifth. With the game tied at 1-1, the Chargers managed a scoring drive in the seventh inning, earning four unanswered runs to claim the 5-1 victory.
Kimmy Hoyt was 2-3 at the plate with an RBI and Kalista Johnson went 2-3 with a stolen base.
“So, this game was the exact opposite of the night before,” Bragg said. “Our pitchers did a very good job. Sophia Buckley pitched well into the seventh, where she got into some trouble, but Nicolette Barker came in and did an outstanding job of finishing off the last batter.
Bragg added that, while the Falcons struggled offensively this outing, the team played some tight defense throughout most of the game.
“Michaela Quintana made some outstanding plays at third base and we were able to throw a runner out at third as she was attempting to stretch a double into a triple,” Bragg said. “We will need to put all phases of the game together in order to beat Northwest Christian next week as we enter region play.”