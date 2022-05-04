The Fountain Hills High School softball season came to an end last week. The Falcons outscored their last two regular season opponents 29-6 and then lost in the state play-in tournament this past Saturday.
The Times incorrectly reported last week that the Fountain Hills softball team had been eliminated from playoff contention prior to the end of the season, but they had an opportunity to compete over the weekend. The No. 22 Falcons lost 13-2 to No. 13 ALA – Ironwood in the first round on April 30.
The Falcons started last week with a road trip out to region opponent Camp Verde on Monday, April 25. The Falcons scored one run in the first inning, and the Cowboys scored two. The Falcons’ defense didn’t allow another score, however, and their offense piled on the runs. The Falcons scored at least two runs in every inning but the first, and they scored six runs in the sixth to win 17-2.
Senior Kalista Johnson, sophomore Hailey Chandler and freshman Sammantha Hughes all had three hits. Johnson hit two doubles and one RBI, Chandler hit one RBI, and Hughes hit a double and two RBIs.
Senior Michaela Quintana had two hits, a double and one RBI, while freshman Shania Rivera hit a triple and brought in two runs. Sophomore Stella Grieco and freshman Jordan Marcello each had two RBIs, and junior Mia Duda and senior Gianna Barker each added one RBI.
Senior Nicolette Barker threw four strikeouts and three walks, and the Falcons also stole eight bases on their path to victory.
The Falcons’ last regular season game was against Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on Wednesday, April 27. The Falcons traveled to Tucson and came away with a 12-4 win over the Lions.
Fountain Hills scored in every inning except for the fifth, and Johnson had a great day offensively. Johnson had three hits, one a double and another a triple, and she ended the afternoon with four RBIs.
Chandler had four hits, three of which were doubles, and Quintana and Duda each hit a double and had two RBIs. Marcello added two hits and an RBI.
“I couldn’t ask for a better way to end the regular season,” head coach Lawrence Hughes said on Thursday, April 28. “Just found out 11 a.m. this morning that we made playoffs.”
This was the first playoff appearance since the Falcons went 18-9 in the 2018-19 season. The Falcons finished this season 9-16 and were fifth in region standings. Hughes pointed out the strength of their region, as four other region teams made playoffs and three were ranked in the top 10.
Northwest Christian was the highest ranked region opponent, going 16-2 and entering playoffs with the No. 6 seed. Bourgade Catholic was ranked No. 7, Wickenburg was ranked No. 8, and Chino Valley was ranked No. 11.
The Falcons fell into an early five-run hole against ALA Ironwood, and they could never pull themselves out of it. The Falcons battled until they lost 13-2 in six innings.
Though frustration ran high during the game, the Falcons had nothing but positive reflections on the year. They improved from their 4-13 record last season, and they are looking forward to continuing their progression.
“I feel like there’s no pressure, I’m just excited for next year, to be honest,” Duda said. “I know we’re capable of a lot and I love everyone on the team. It’s like family.”
Duda said this was her best year of playing at Fountain Hills since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted her freshman year. Duda was the only junior this year, and her batting average increased from .291 last season to .581 this season. She’ll look to continue improving in club leagues this summer.
According to Hughes, he has no offseason. The Falcons will continue to work this summer, and he’ll have camps with both his middle school and high school players to stay fresh until next spring.