It was another tough week for the high school softball squad, with the Lady Falcons dropping both games in a double-header against the squad from Northwest Christian on April 1.
Play resumed this past Tuesday, April 6, with a home game against the team from Chino Valley. Play on the local field continues Thursday, April 8, with a 4 p.m. outing against the team from Valley Christian. The following afternoon, April 9, the Falcons will hit the road to take on Chino Valley at 3:45 p.m. Next Monday, April 12, the Lady Falcons will play the Payson Longhorns on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Looking back at this past week, head coach Randy Bragg said that it wasn’t exactly a normal week for the FHHS squad.
“So, this was a really strange week that started with us having to reschedule our Tuesday game due to some non-COVID illness on our team,” Bragg said. That was followed by some field issues that forced us to dramatically adjust our practices and move the Thursday game, now a doubleheader, to Golden Eagle Park.”
Bragg said he and his team would like to thank the Town for helping them find a new place to host their games during a difficult situation.
Despite the extra monkey wrenches being thrown into the works, Bragg said the team has a lot of ground to cover following a pair of losses.
“Having said that, we can not use that as an excuse,” he continued. “We are not playing well in all phases of the game, and that includes the mental part of the game. The girls are experienced and I believe we will bounce back and improve as the weeks go on.”
The first game of the April 1 doubleheader saw the Falcons lose to Northwest Christian by a score of 15-4. Gianna Barker led the offensive effort for the Falcons this outing, going 2-3 with 2 RBI.
The second game was a repeat performance, with the Falcons falling to Northwest by a final score of 15-3. Sydney Loyet went 2-3 this outing with two RBI and a pair of homeruns.