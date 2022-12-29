Wreslting.JPG

The student athletes at Fountain Hills High School had no issues with COVID-19 this past year, and athletics were in full swing. The Falcons had several successful seasons in 2021-2022.

The Falcons sent boys basketball, beach volleyball, baseball and softball to playoffs, and the girls cross country team qualified for the state championship at sectionals. Several other athletes qualified and competed in the postseason as individuals, and what follows is a recap of the winter 2021 and spring 2022 sports.