The 2021 wrestling season continues to present unique challenges, but head coach Luke Salzman said his squad is adapting to the changes and working to make the most out of every competition.
The Falcons traveled to Chandler Prep for a multi dual last Thursday, Jan. 28, where the local grapplers put forth a solid performance despite only getting in a minimal amount of actual competition.
“This year, it is tough,” explained Salzman. “Each wrestler only gets one match per day, so we really preach to the boys that every time they step on the mat, to make it count and improve.”
A contact-heavy sport, these match limitations, along with wearing facemasks throughout the meet, are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while still giving these high school athletes an opportunity to compete in the sport they love.
As Salzman puts it, the Falcons have been taking his words to heart.
“Our guys are improving each week and are learning how to deal with these changes,” he said, noting that the truncated competitions are not preventing the flock from bonding as a team. “Led by senior Dominick Flynn, who is now 3-0 on the season, the older vets and younger guys are clicking as a team and, as one of the bigger teams with depth, we are competing well with the schools we wrestle.”
The Falcons are on the road again this week, traveling to Tempe Prep today, Feb. 3, for a 4 p.m. showdown.