The Fountain Hills High School golf team is back on the greens, determined to top their already stellar performance from last season.
Last year Fountain Hills linksters surprised many by placing sixth as a team in the state tournament. Head coach Jody Wilson said that his athletes are set on outdoing themselves this season.
“You can tell the kids are really driven this year, I think last year really showed them that they could compete,” Wilson said. “They also have improved a lot. I would say right now that we’re doing eight or nine strokes better as a team compared to last season.”
Wilson’s varsity line-up of Alex Schafer, Ben Danko, Jacob Trimble, Max Loyet and Will Eggert are all returning and while he believes that their spots on varsity are locked, he isn’t counting out some of the new players.
“I think that most of the varsity spots are staying the same but I wouldn’t be surprised by some competition in the fifth spot,” Wilson said. “We have a new freshman, Emma Brown, who has a great swing and has potential.”
Unlike last season Wilson made the choice to not schedule any meets for his team until after spring break. He believes the decision has been beneficial.
“The time has really given us a chance to shake off those beginners nerves and figure out what we need to work on,” Wilson said. “It has also been helpful for the students that were playing winter sports before this.”
High School sports in Arizona are currently suspended until March 28.