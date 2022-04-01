The Fountain Hills High School golf team played its fourth match of the season last Friday, March 25. The Falcons traveled to Payson to play the Longhorns, Scottsdale Christian and Show Low, and the Falcons walked away with third place.
Senior Alex Schafer came in first in the male flight, and he shot 38 for a +3 on the match. Schafer hit a 350-yard drive on a 375-yard par four hole to start the match. Sophomore Tom Tiebert had his best performance of the season so far with +9.
The Falcons have another matcher today, Wednesday, March 30, at Orange Tree Golf Course at 3:30 p.m.
The Falcons play Rancho Solano Prep and Scottsdale Christian today. Next Monday, April 4, the Falcons will host Cicero Prep and Veritas Prep at Desert Canyon Golf Club at 3:30 p.m.