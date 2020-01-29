It was another successful week for the Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team, which won all three of its matches in the past week.
The team’s first match was on Jan. 21 against Sedona Red Rock. The Lady Falcons won that game 6-1.
The next day, on Jan. 22, FHHS recorded its sixth shutout of the season, beating Scottsdale Christian Academy 5-0.
The final game of the week was on Jan. 24 against Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For the seventh time this season the Lady Falcons shut out the Lions 1-0.
Fountain Hills just has one match on its schedule for this week. It will be Thursday, Jan. 30, against Bourgade Catholic. The match is at home and will start at 4 p.m.
Sedona
Head coach Ken Waterbury was happy that his team was able to push through the dreary weather during its match against Sedona.
“From the start the conditions were not ideal and it prevented the game from ever really having a clean and in control feeling, given the ball was slick and moving far faster than usual,” Waterbury explained. “The girls continued to work, though, and whatever they were missing in their touch, they more than made up for with hard work.”
Going into halftime the Lady Falcons were up 2-1, but were frustrated by missed opportunities in the first half.
“The message at halftime was patience, as the girls were getting a lot of chances but had been unfortunate to not have more on the scoreboard,” Waterbury said. “They didn't have to wait long, though, as the girls found more efficient ways to get forward and added four more goals in the game to finish 6-1.”
SCA
The Lady Falcons started their match against Scottsdale Christian a little fatigued.
“Through a couple of injuries from the week prior the girls had to start this game and the one from the night before with very minimal (substitutions),” Waterbury explained. “The fatigue was starting to set in. Through tired legs though, the girls started this game extremely organized defensively and made it difficult for SCA to see any chances at goal.”
Parker Sweet scored two goals in the first half but Waterbury said the team struggled with staying on side.
“After some halftime talks and adjustments the girls were able to break down the opponent’s offside traps and through some better-timed runs from the attackers, the girls added three more goals to complete a very nice 5-0 victory,” Waterbury said.
Falcon Ashby Owen scored a hat trick in this game, bringing her to 20 goals this season.
Pusch Ridge
Going into match against Pusch Ridge, Waterbury and his squad were ready for a battle.
“We went into this game knowing we would be playing a very good team and it would take our absolute best from everyone on the field,” Waterbury said. “PRA had only one loss on the season and was coming with a very deep squad in hopes to further climb the state rankings.”
Waterbury said that the game had a playoff feel to it and, with both teams being equally matched, it was hard for either to get a clear shot on the goal.
“It took a moment of magic to break the deadlock with about 10 minutes left in the first half,” Waterbury explained. “After Morgan Soloman beat a couple of players, she played the ball into Parker Sweet, who turned her defender and hit a curler from about 25 yards out into the top corner to give Fountain Hills the lead going into the half.”
In the second half Pusch Ridge pushed as hard as they could for the tying goal but solid goalkeeping by Jelina Lynch, who had eight saves, stopped them.