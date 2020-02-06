The Fountain Hills High School girls soccer team extended its winning streak to seven games this past week.
On Jan. 30 the Lady Falcons hosted Bourgade Catholic and pulled off a decisive victory, 9-1.
Fountain Hills had just one game this week on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Scottsdale Preparatory Academy.
Even though the Lady Falcons had just one game on their docket for the week it was a special one, Senior Night.
“We went into the game hoping for a strong finish at home and to show well as a team to send out our three seniors, Rori Smith, Sarah Brown and Destiny Gutierrez,” head coach Ken Waterbury said. “Rori Smith was able to start the game and handle kickoff duties for the first time since tearing her MCL in December. It was an emotional moment for the team and for Rori, I was very happy we were able to celebrate her at the beginning of the game.”
Thirty seconds after Smith’s kickoff, Morgan Soloman put the ball in the back of the net, marking the Falcons’ first goal on the night.
Ashby Owen went on to get a hat trick, Parker Sweet and Jelina Lynch scored two goals apiece and Kambria VanOrdern scored one of her own.
This performance and the rest of the Lady Falcons’ season has left the team in a good spot going into the postseason.
“The girls currently sit at 10-1 on the season and are currently ranked fourth in the 3A state rankings,” Waterbury said. “The girls will look to finish the season strong against Scottsdale Prep on Feb. 4 with a chance to win their region and lock up home field advantage through the first couple playoff rounds.”