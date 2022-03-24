The Fountain Hills High School football team will host a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanks to community support in last year’s car wash, the football team was able to cover all expenses for a team trip to ASU’s Football Camp Tontozona, and the Falcons are once again asking for support.
On March 26, drive through the Fountain Hills High School student parking lot and get your car washed adjacent to the high school football field. Any donation amount is appreciated, and all funds will go toward another four-day trip to the summer training camp.