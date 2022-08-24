FB 2.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School football team fell to Chino Valley 20-14 in the season opener last Friday night. The Falcons lost the turnover battle 8-4 and were not very effective in the pass game, but they rushed for 170 yards as a team.

“You always want to establish a run game,” first-year head coach Sean Moran said. “First week, if you can establish a run game, you’re setting a tone for the season. Sometimes we have to spend a lot of time on one thing, and that sometimes hurts another facet of our game. We were all hands on deck on the offensive line this week.”